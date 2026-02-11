Left Menu

REVA University's Vision for Future-Ready Education: Educate to Enterprise

REVA University has unveiled 'Educate to Enterprise', aiming to equip students for a rapidly changing world. The initiative involves a revamped curriculum, introducing 'REVA RISE', a scholarship for diverse students. It also embraces AI and emerging technologies, aligning with national aspirations.

Updated: 11-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

REVA University has announced a transformative academic vision, 'Educate to Enterprise', focused on equipping students for a world that demands adaptability and innovation. The strategy, unveiled by Chancellor Dr. P. Shyama Raju, emphasizes an enterprising mindset over pure entrepreneurship, aligning learning outcomes with innovation and practical application.

The university introduces 'REVA RISE', a flagship scholarship initiative targeting high-potential students, including those from underrepresented backgrounds. This aligns with the 'Educate to Enterprise' approach which promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The initiative is also a step towards inclusive excellence, as emphasized by Gaurav Yadav, Director-Admissions.

Additionally, REVA University has modified its engineering programs to integrate STEM and Liberal Studies, alongside the introduction of a B.Tech. in Design Engineering. It has also launched the School of Geopolitics and Public Policy and a Bachelor's in Psychology, strengthening its educational offerings. AI is integrated across disciplines to ensure students are AI-aware and ready to lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

