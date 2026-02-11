Opposition Criticizes Punjab Government Over Migrant Laborer Shooting

The opposition in Punjab has launched scathing criticisms against the ruling AAP government in the wake of a shooting incident in Moga, targeting migrant laborers. Political figures across various parties called for immediate action, voicing concerns over societal divisions that the incident has seemingly exposed.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday on Zira road, when two migrant workers were injured by unknown assailants on a motorcycle. The attack, believed to be a conspiracy as per political leaders, has drawn widespread condemnation. An unverified Instagram post by a user claiming responsibility has added to the uproar.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar emphasized the crucial contributions of migrant workers to the state's economy, condemning the deed as part of a divisive plot. Other leaders, like Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, echoed similar concerns, urging the AAP government to act decisively to maintain peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)