NATO Launches 'Arctic Sentry' to Bolster Arctic Presence

NATO announced on Wednesday the launch of 'Arctic Sentry', a mission aimed at enhancing its presence in the Arctic region. This move follows heightened tensions within the alliance linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland.

The mission will oversee the growing military presence of NATO allies in the Arctic, coordinating various exercises and operations. Among these is 'Arctic Endurance on Greenland', a military exercise conducted by Denmark.

NATO's headquarters released a statement emphasizing the importance of this mission in maintaining alliance cohesion and strategic positioning in the Arctic.