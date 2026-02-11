High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Visit to Trump amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss broadening U.S. talks with Iran to include limitations on Tehran's missile arsenal. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions, with Trump threatening military action if no deal is reached with Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, raising expectations of discussions aimed at broadening the current negotiations with Iran. The key focus is on potentially including restrictions on Tehran's missile capabilities and other security threats in a new deal.
Tensions in the region have escalated, with President Trump issuing stark warnings about possible military action should diplomatic efforts with Iran fail. Iran, on its part, remains steadfast against linking its missile program to nuclear talks, calling its missile capabilities non-negotiable.
The agenda for the meeting also includes discussions on Gaza, as President Trump pushes for progress on his peace plan. Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over Iran's influence in the area, following previous Israeli strikes against Iranian assets and proxies in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
