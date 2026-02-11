Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Visit to Trump amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss broadening U.S. talks with Iran to include limitations on Tehran's missile arsenal. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions, with Trump threatening military action if no deal is reached with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:48 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Visit to Trump amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, raising expectations of discussions aimed at broadening the current negotiations with Iran. The key focus is on potentially including restrictions on Tehran's missile capabilities and other security threats in a new deal.

Tensions in the region have escalated, with President Trump issuing stark warnings about possible military action should diplomatic efforts with Iran fail. Iran, on its part, remains steadfast against linking its missile program to nuclear talks, calling its missile capabilities non-negotiable.

The agenda for the meeting also includes discussions on Gaza, as President Trump pushes for progress on his peace plan. Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over Iran's influence in the area, following previous Israeli strikes against Iranian assets and proxies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grisly Garden Buried Secrets: The Case of Anna Podedworna

Grisly Garden Buried Secrets: The Case of Anna Podedworna

 United Kingdom
2
India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

 Global
3
Kauvery Hospital Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Heart Surgery in Chennai

Kauvery Hospital Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Heart Surgery in Chennai

 India
4
Volkswagen's Breakthrough: EU Tariff Exemption Sparks New Era for Chinese Automakers

Volkswagen's Breakthrough: EU Tariff Exemption Sparks New Era for Chinese Au...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026