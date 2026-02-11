Poland and Italy Decline Trump’s Board of Peace Initiative

Poland and Italy announced on Wednesday that they would not partake in U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative, despite its aim to cement Gaza's ceasefire and resolve broader global conflicts. The decision adds to the list of Washington's allies unwilling to participate at this time.

This reluctance stems from concerns that the board could rival the United Nations and apprehensions over the inclusion of Russia and Belarus. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that, given the current uncertainties, Poland remains cautious but open to future participation if circumstances change.

Similarly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited constitutional constraints for Italy's decision, emphasizing the need for equal terms in international collaboration. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, an ally of Trump, has requested amendments to the board's statute to allow Italy's involvement in its efforts.

