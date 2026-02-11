Kenyan Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Faces New Charges Amid Shocking Discoveries
Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan cult leader, and others are facing additional charges related to the deaths of 52 people in southeast Kenya. This adds to earlier accusations of murder and terrorism linked to over 400 bodies found. The case underscores a significant cult-related disaster.
Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and seven others, associated with a notorious doomsday sect, faced new court charges over the deaths of 52 individuals discovered in shallow graves in southeast Kenya. The charges, outlined on Wednesday, mark a disturbing chapter in the nation's history.
Mackenzie and his associates, who are already embroiled in allegations of murder and terrorism, are accused of orchestrating a deadly religious cult through the Good News International Church. Followers were reportedly coerced into starving themselves in anticipation of the world's end. Mackenzie refutes all accusations.
By 2025, investigators had exhumed over 400 bodies from Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County. Authorities extended their probe to other suspected areas, leading to the recovery of 52 additional bodies by August 2025 near Kwa Binzaro. Mackenzie, even while in detention, allegedly continued to mastermind the operations, using radical teachings to lure victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Mackenzie
- Kenya
- cult
- Shakahola
- Kwa Binzaro
- charges
- doomsday sect
- death
- investigation
- court
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Quashes Caste Violence Charges Against Whistleblower
Thaci's Defense Seeks Acquittal Amid War Crimes Charges
Australia Calls for Criminal Charges Over Israeli Airstrike on Aid Convoy
Businessman Cleared: High Court Quashes Corruption Charges Against Nikant Jain
High-Stakes Drama: Yadav Family Faces Charges in IRCTC Scam