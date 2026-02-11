Left Menu

Kenyan Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Faces New Charges Amid Shocking Discoveries

Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan cult leader, and others are facing additional charges related to the deaths of 52 people in southeast Kenya. This adds to earlier accusations of murder and terrorism linked to over 400 bodies found. The case underscores a significant cult-related disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:07 IST
Kenyan Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Faces New Charges Amid Shocking Discoveries

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and seven others, associated with a notorious doomsday sect, faced new court charges over the deaths of 52 individuals discovered in shallow graves in southeast Kenya. The charges, outlined on Wednesday, mark a disturbing chapter in the nation's history.

Mackenzie and his associates, who are already embroiled in allegations of murder and terrorism, are accused of orchestrating a deadly religious cult through the Good News International Church. Followers were reportedly coerced into starving themselves in anticipation of the world's end. Mackenzie refutes all accusations.

By 2025, investigators had exhumed over 400 bodies from Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County. Authorities extended their probe to other suspected areas, leading to the recovery of 52 additional bodies by August 2025 near Kwa Binzaro. Mackenzie, even while in detention, allegedly continued to mastermind the operations, using radical teachings to lure victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal CM Sukhu Urges BJP Cooperation on Revenue Deficit Grant Issue

Himachal CM Sukhu Urges BJP Cooperation on Revenue Deficit Grant Issue

 India
2
RBI's Strategic VRRR Approach: Tackling Surplus Liquidity

RBI's Strategic VRRR Approach: Tackling Surplus Liquidity

 India
3
Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight

Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight

 Global
4
Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process

Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026