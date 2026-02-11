Kenyan Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Faces New Charges Amid Shocking Discoveries

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and seven others, associated with a notorious doomsday sect, faced new court charges over the deaths of 52 individuals discovered in shallow graves in southeast Kenya. The charges, outlined on Wednesday, mark a disturbing chapter in the nation's history.

Mackenzie and his associates, who are already embroiled in allegations of murder and terrorism, are accused of orchestrating a deadly religious cult through the Good News International Church. Followers were reportedly coerced into starving themselves in anticipation of the world's end. Mackenzie refutes all accusations.

By 2025, investigators had exhumed over 400 bodies from Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County. Authorities extended their probe to other suspected areas, leading to the recovery of 52 additional bodies by August 2025 near Kwa Binzaro. Mackenzie, even while in detention, allegedly continued to mastermind the operations, using radical teachings to lure victims.

