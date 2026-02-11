Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted a Russian missile attack on the Lviv region, with no reported damage or casualties. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi praised the efforts on social media, highlighting the city's resilience despite its distance from the Russian border, where attacks are less frequent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:34 IST
Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defenses successfully fended off a Russian missile attack on the Lviv region, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed on Wednesday. This announcement followed an earlier air force warning of Russian missiles in the vicinity.

At approximately 1440 local time, two enemy Kinzhal missiles were reportedly heading towards Lviv, but air defense units managed to neutralize these threats. Mayor Sadovyi commended the 'titanic work' of the defense forces in thwarting the attack, as stated on the Telegram messaging app.

Currently, there are no reports of damages or casualties, with city services actively surveying the area. Lviv is located about 600 kilometers from the Russian border, and attacks there are less frequent, particularly during daylight, compared to other major Ukrainian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tomorrow: Delhi's Welfare Drive for Workers' Children

Empowering Tomorrow: Delhi's Welfare Drive for Workers' Children

 India
2
Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict: Mosques Targeted in Kordofan

Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict: Mosques Targeted in Kordofan

 Egypt
3
Macron Pushes for Unified European Energy Market

Macron Pushes for Unified European Energy Market

 Belgium
4
Job Market Paradox: Booming Growth, Weak Hiring

Job Market Paradox: Booming Growth, Weak Hiring

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026