Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

KYIV, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defenses successfully fended off a Russian missile attack on the Lviv region, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed on Wednesday. This announcement followed an earlier air force warning of Russian missiles in the vicinity.

At approximately 1440 local time, two enemy Kinzhal missiles were reportedly heading towards Lviv, but air defense units managed to neutralize these threats. Mayor Sadovyi commended the 'titanic work' of the defense forces in thwarting the attack, as stated on the Telegram messaging app.

Currently, there are no reports of damages or casualties, with city services actively surveying the area. Lviv is located about 600 kilometers from the Russian border, and attacks there are less frequent, particularly during daylight, compared to other major Ukrainian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)