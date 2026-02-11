Govt Expanding Rural Mobile Connectivity Through Digital Bharat Nidhi and 4G Saturation Scheme: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, informed the Lok Sabha that the Government of India is ensuring mobile connectivity in remote and commercially unviable areas through targeted support under the Digital Bharat Nidhi.

Replying to a question in the House, the Minister stated that digital connectivity remains central to the government’s vision of inclusive development and digital empowerment, particularly in underserved rural and border regions.

4G Saturation Scheme Covering 30,000 Villages

Under the ongoing 4G Saturation Scheme, approximately 30,000 villages have been identified for improved telecom coverage.

The government has set a target to install around 21,000 mobile towers in these areas. Of these, nearly 17,000 towers have already been completed, reflecting significant progress in achieving universal mobile connectivity.

Minister Scindia expressed confidence that in the coming period, India will achieve 100% 4G saturation in every village, fulfilling the national goal of digital inclusion.

He emphasised that digital infrastructure is not merely about technology deployment but serves as a vehicle for:

Inclusive development

Self-reliance and empowerment

Economic opportunities in rural India

Strengthening India’s global leadership in digital transformation

Structured Performance Monitoring of BSNL

In response to a supplementary question, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, informed the House that for the first time in BSNL’s history, circle-wise performance across the country is being reviewed in a structured and systematic manner.

He stated that:

Monthly performance reviews are conducted by the Minister of State

Quarterly assessments are undertaken by the Union Minister

This marks a major shift towards accountability and improved service delivery in the public sector telecom provider.

Key Operational Benchmarks for Service Quality

Dr Pemmasani highlighted that both operational and financial parameters are being closely monitored.

Ten key operational indicators are reviewed regularly, including:

Cable faults

Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)

BTS uptime

A minimum benchmark of 95% uptime has been set, with efforts underway to achieve 98–99% uptime across most BSNL services in the coming months.

He added that telecom circles have been given flexibility to address manpower and operational gaps to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

Addressing Manpower Constraints in Service Disruptions

The Minister of State noted that manpower-related challenges affecting uptime in certain circles are being handled proactively.

Where disruptions are linked to staff shortages or operational constraints, circles have been granted full operational flexibility to redeploy personnel and improve network maintenance.

Government Revival Packages Worth Rs 3.22 Lakh Crore for BSNL

In a written statement presented in the Lok Sabha, the government reiterated its commitment to strengthening BSNL and making it robust, competitive and financially viable.

The Government of India has approved three revival packages for BSNL amounting to approximately Rs 3.22 lakh crore.

These packages include:

Capital infusion

Debt restructuring

Viability Gap Funding for rural telephony

Allocation of 4G/5G spectrum

Support for network modernisation

Indigenous 4G Rollout Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, BSNL has ordered one lakh indigenously developed 4G sites for pan-India deployment.

As of 15 January 2026:

97,672 sites have been installed

95,511 sites are already on air

These sites are technologically 5G upgradable, ensuring long-term readiness.

Strengthening Telecom Infrastructure Through National Schemes

BSNL is executing multiple government-supported schemes to enhance network reach and service quality, including:

4G Saturation Scheme

Border Out Post (BOP) and Border Intelligence Post (BIP) connectivity

LWE Phase-I upgradation for Left Wing Extremism affected areas

Details of these schemes are available through the Universal Service Obligation Fund portal.

BSNL’s Role in BharatNet Rural Broadband Programme

BSNL is also a key implementing agency under BharatNet, India’s largest rural broadband initiative.

BharatNet aims to connect all Gram Panchayats and villages with high-speed broadband through:

Optical fibre networks

Satellite connectivity

Wireless technologies

BSNL plays a major role in last-mile connectivity and operational management of this programme.

Expanding International Connectivity

BSNL also provides direct international connectivity with several countries including:

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, Singapore, Belgium, UK, USA, Bhutan, Canada and Hong Kong.

This strengthens India’s international voice communication infrastructure.

BSNL Connectivity Expansion in Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency

The written statement also provided specific details regarding BSNL services in Shimla Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Key subscriber data includes:

Leased Line & Enterprise Data Services: 1,518

VSAT: 20

Internet Backhaul: 639

Under Phase IX.2 and 4G saturation projects, BSNL has commissioned 710 4G sites in the constituency.

Optical Fibre Connectivity Across Development Blocks

Shimla Parliamentary constituency includes Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur districts with a total of 24 development blocks.

Out of these:

19 blocks are already connected through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC)

Budget allocation has been made for the remaining five blocks:Chopal, Nankhari, Kupvi, Shillai and Tirlokdhar

These will be connected under the Amended BharatNet Project, enabling high-speed broadband access across all Gram Panchayats.

Additionally, BSNL has approved rehabilitation and replacement work for approximately 90 km of new OFC laying.

Towards Digital Inclusion and Rural Empowerment

The government’s ongoing investments through Digital Bharat Nidhi, BharatNet and BSNL revival packages reflect a strong commitment to ensuring that every village in India benefits from reliable mobile and broadband connectivity.

The focus on structured monitoring, operational reforms and indigenous telecom infrastructure is expected to accelerate India’s journey towards universal digital inclusion and a future-ready communications ecosystem.