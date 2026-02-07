Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Earns Rs 46 Crore PMGSY Incentive for Rural Connectivity Excellence

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Department has been awarded an Rs 46 crore incentive by the Union Ministry of Rural Development for its exemplary performance in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. This rewards the state's continuous efforts to enhance rural road connectivity, particularly in challenging areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Development (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced the state's accolade from the Union Ministry of Rural Development on Saturday. The ministry has granted an incentive of Rs 46 crore for the state's outstanding work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Singh conveyed that this incentive highlights Himachal Pradesh's dedication towards strengthening rural road connectivity. The recognition applauds the persistent efforts carried out by the PWD, underscoring the significance of flagship initiatives like PMGSY in transforming infrastructure, especially in rural, hill, and remote areas.

The Rs 46 crore fund will enhance further development of pavements, cross-drainage structures, and other rural road improvements, focusing particularly on remote, tribal, border, and hard-to-reach areas of the state, Singh emphasized in his statement. The minister also expressed his gratitude towards the central government for their support.

