Himachal Pradesh Earns Rs 46 Crore PMGSY Incentive for Rural Connectivity Excellence

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Development (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced the state's accolade from the Union Ministry of Rural Development on Saturday. The ministry has granted an incentive of Rs 46 crore for the state's outstanding work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Singh conveyed that this incentive highlights Himachal Pradesh's dedication towards strengthening rural road connectivity. The recognition applauds the persistent efforts carried out by the PWD, underscoring the significance of flagship initiatives like PMGSY in transforming infrastructure, especially in rural, hill, and remote areas.

The Rs 46 crore fund will enhance further development of pavements, cross-drainage structures, and other rural road improvements, focusing particularly on remote, tribal, border, and hard-to-reach areas of the state, Singh emphasized in his statement. The minister also expressed his gratitude towards the central government for their support.

