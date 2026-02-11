Violent Outbreak Shocks London School Community
A 13-year-old has been arrested in London after a stabbing at Kingsbury High School, leaving two boys seriously injured. Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation, although the attack is not classified as a terrorist act. The community and officials are in shock and are appealing for information.
In a shocking turn of events, the Metropolitan Police are questioning a 13-year-old boy in connection with the attempted murder of two students at Kingsbury High School in north-west London.
This incident, which resulted in serious injuries to two schoolboys, is being investigated by counter-terrorism officers due to its surrounding circumstances, although it has not been officially classified as a terrorist attack.
The community, including local MPs and the Mayor of London, is in shock and seeks answers, while calling for public assistance in the investigation.
