Punjab CM Seeks to Discontinue Gram Nyayalaya System

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed the intention to discontinue the Gram Nyayalaya system, deeming it impractical. He stressed support for the legal fraternity and assured that a committee would examine the matter. Mann highlighted potential alternatives, emphasizing the importance of public trust and strengthening legal provisions for lawyers.

In a decisive move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced plans to discontinue the Gram Nyayalaya system, citing its impracticality and lack of support from the legal community. This announcement came during his interaction with representatives from 65 Bar associations.

Mann emphasized that a committee comprising legal experts would delve into the issue, and the state government would engage with the Centre for further negotiations. The CM argued that with existing courts located within a 20-km radius, Gram Nyayalayas were redundant.

Highlighting public trust and rule of law, Mann assured lawyers of the state's backing. He suggested that legal professionals consider setting up NGOs for marginalised communities, and promised to examine issues like the Lawyers Protection Act critically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

