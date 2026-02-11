Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance Amid Court Appeal

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally, appeals a court-imposed ban for misusing EU funds. The outcome will determine if she can run for president in 2027. Le Pen's lawyers argue that she had no intent of wrongdoing, given unclear EU Parliament rules.

Marine Le Pen's legal team presented their final arguments on Wednesday in a Paris court, asserting the French far-right leader's lack of intent to commit any offense. The appeal trial's verdict is critical as it could decide her eligibility to run for the presidential office next year.

Convicted last March for misappropriating European Union funds, Le Pen received a five-year ban from public office. The ban was enforced after judges determined she and others misused over 4 million euros meant for European Parliament work to pay party staff. Despite the charges, Le Pen remains a strong contender for the 2027 presidential race unless the ban endures.

With hopes pinned on overturning or reducing the ban, Le Pen's lawyers, Sandra Chirac Kollarik and Rodolphe Bosselut, argue the rules were unclear. The appeals court's decision could propel RN president Jordan Bardella to the forefront if Le Pen is sidelined. The prosecution seeks the ban's continuation, but any lasting decision may still escalate to France's highest court, potentially disrupting election strategies in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

