Kerala High Court Orders Probe into Sabarimala Financial Malpractices

The Kerala High Court has ordered an investigation into alleged financial malpractices involving both casual and permanent staff at Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

A report revealed the transfer of over Rs 14 lakh through money orders, raising suspicions about the source and legitimacy of these funds.

The Travancore Devaswom Board will conduct an extensive enquiry, collecting transactional data from banks and post offices, to ascertain any fraudulent activities. A report is expected in three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)