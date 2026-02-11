Kerala High Court Orders Probe into Sabarimala Financial Malpractices
The Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board's vigilance wing to investigate alleged financial malpractices at Sabarimala during a recent pilgrimage season. Suspicious fund transfers of over Rs 14 lakh were discovered. A comprehensive enquiry involving financial institutions and employee records is ordered, with a report due in three weeks.
The Kerala High Court has ordered an investigation into alleged financial malpractices involving both casual and permanent staff at Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.
A report revealed the transfer of over Rs 14 lakh through money orders, raising suspicions about the source and legitimacy of these funds.
The Travancore Devaswom Board will conduct an extensive enquiry, collecting transactional data from banks and post offices, to ascertain any fraudulent activities. A report is expected in three weeks.
