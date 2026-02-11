Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Probe into Sabarimala Financial Malpractices

The Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board's vigilance wing to investigate alleged financial malpractices at Sabarimala during a recent pilgrimage season. Suspicious fund transfers of over Rs 14 lakh were discovered. A comprehensive enquiry involving financial institutions and employee records is ordered, with a report due in three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:14 IST
Kerala High Court Orders Probe into Sabarimala Financial Malpractices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has ordered an investigation into alleged financial malpractices involving both casual and permanent staff at Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

A report revealed the transfer of over Rs 14 lakh through money orders, raising suspicions about the source and legitimacy of these funds.

The Travancore Devaswom Board will conduct an extensive enquiry, collecting transactional data from banks and post offices, to ascertain any fraudulent activities. A report is expected in three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress in Turmoil: DHS Funding Showdown Looms

Congress in Turmoil: DHS Funding Showdown Looms

 Global
2
Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency

Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency

 India
3
Sanjay Bangar Urges India to Retain Fearless Batting Approach

Sanjay Bangar Urges India to Retain Fearless Batting Approach

 India
4
Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity

Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026