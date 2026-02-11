Left Menu

Stranded Migrant Workers Return from Dubai: A Tale of Wage Disputes

Eleven migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Dubai due to wage issues, returned to India. Three chose to remain in Dubai. The Indian Embassy intervened, facilitating wage settlement and visa cancellation. Initially, the workers faced unpaid wages and difficult working conditions, prompting intervention by NHRC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:23 IST
Eleven migrant workers from various districts in Jharkhand, previously stranded in Dubai amid wage disputes, have returned to India, a government official confirmed. The returnees' flight from Dubai landed in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Three others opted to stay in Dubai to continue working, after having their wages settled. The Indian Embassy played a vital role in mediating between the workers and their private employer, ensuring payment of wages and managing visa cancellations.

Earlier, the disgruntled workers had shared a video highlighting their unpaid earnings and harsh working conditions, gaining the attention of the National Human Rights Commission, which demanded a detailed report from the Jharkhand authorities.

