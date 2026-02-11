Tragic IED Blast Claims Lives in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, where an IED blast claimed the lives of two individuals, confirmed local police on Wednesday.

Victims Salai Cheruwa and Jai Singh Cheruwa, hailing from Tirilposi village, sustained injuries from the explosion while collecting firewood. When security forces reached the site on Wednesday evening, they discovered the deceased.

Authorities have ensured that the victims' families will receive compensation. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, as the community grapples with Maoist-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)