Tragic IED Blast Claims Lives in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

Two individuals lost their lives in an IED explosion in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, West Singhbhum district. Police identified the victims as Salai Cheruwa and Jai Singh Cheruwa, who accidentally triggered the explosive while collecting firewood. Authorities are providing compensation to the victims' families.

  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Saranda forest, where an IED blast claimed the lives of two individuals, confirmed local police on Wednesday.

Victims Salai Cheruwa and Jai Singh Cheruwa, hailing from Tirilposi village, sustained injuries from the explosion while collecting firewood. When security forces reached the site on Wednesday evening, they discovered the deceased.

Authorities have ensured that the victims' families will receive compensation. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, as the community grapples with Maoist-related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

