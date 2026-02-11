Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Tragic Plane Crash Claims Deputy CM's Life

A team of DGCA officials is investigating a plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others near Baramati. The crash site has been reviewed, and allegations of sabotage are being considered. A comprehensive investigation is underway to unravel the details of the incident.

  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials examined the scene of last month's fatal plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The team scrutinized CCTV footage linked to the January 28 accident near Baramati, as per local authorities.

The Learjet aircraft tragedy that claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar, Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, security officer Vidip Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali has raised serious concerns. The Ministry of Civil Aviation highlighted that Baramati operates with an 'uncontrolled airfield' without a dedicated Air Traffic Control, relying on local flying organizations for traffic information.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu assured a time-sensitive investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and DGCA. The plane's Black Box has been secured, and a Maharashtra CID probe is in motion. Allegations of potential sabotage have emerged, prompting NCP MLA Rohit Pawar to call for an extensive inquiry by expert agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

