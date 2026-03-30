Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Partners with DGCA to Elevate India's Aviation Workforce

In a significant move to bolster India's burgeoning aviation sector, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The agreement, witnessed by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ram Mohan Naidu, aims to address the workforce requirements by formalizing the education of technical personnel, particularly Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs).

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, speaking at the event, underscored the sector's remarkable growth over the past 12 years, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the inclusive transformation of the aviation industry, which has seen a doubling of operational airports and aircraft fleets.

Highlighting the need for a world-class workforce, Naidu explained that the MoU aims to solve professional challenges faced by maintenance staff who possess high-level skills but lack formal degrees. The partnership will provide degree programs to enhance career progression. Additionally, the government's 'Atmanirbhar' initiative will focus on domestic manufacturing for aviation components and address the demand for more pilots to support the growing aircraft fleet.