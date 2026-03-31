Key Bureaucratic Overhaul in India: Vir Vikram Yadav Becomes DGCA Chief

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, senior IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav has been appointed as the Chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This comes as part of the Indian government's recent overhaul involving several key positions.

Yadav, who is from the 1996 batch of the Odisha cadre, takes over from Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. Kidwai transitions to the role of Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), marking a notable shift in senior management roles.

The reshuffle affects over 25 civil servants, with appointments in several critical ministries including Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Telecommunications. Other notable appointments include Puneet Kansal as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Vishal Gagan as Secretary, Central Information Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)