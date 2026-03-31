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Key Bureaucratic Overhaul in India: Vir Vikram Yadav Becomes DGCA Chief

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle by the Indian government, senior IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav is appointed as the Chief of DGCA. The overhaul also includes appointments in various ministries such as Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Telecommunications, with changes affecting over 25 civil servants across central departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:10 IST
Key Bureaucratic Overhaul in India: Vir Vikram Yadav Becomes DGCA Chief
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  • India

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, senior IAS officer Vir Vikram Yadav has been appointed as the Chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This comes as part of the Indian government's recent overhaul involving several key positions.

Yadav, who is from the 1996 batch of the Odisha cadre, takes over from Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. Kidwai transitions to the role of Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), marking a notable shift in senior management roles.

The reshuffle affects over 25 civil servants, with appointments in several critical ministries including Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Telecommunications. Other notable appointments include Puneet Kansal as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Vishal Gagan as Secretary, Central Information Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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