Crackdown on False Mosque Claims in Jhansi

Authorities in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a criminal case against social media users for spreading misinformation about explosives at a mosque. The police stated that the false narratives were misleading and warned of strict actions against those creating and disseminating such content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:59 IST
Authorities in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, have taken decisive action by registering a criminal case against several social media users accused of spreading false information regarding explosives allegedly recovered from a mosque.

According to SP City Preeti Singh, misinformation about the mosque started circulating on social media on Tuesday, prompting immediate police intervention. The police clarified that the misleading video was related to an unrelated municipal action from January 17 and had no ties to explosives or the mosque.

The situation was exacerbated on February 10 when the same misleading video resurfaced on the platform X. In response, Jhansi police registered another FIR and assured strict punitive measures against the perpetration of baseless narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

