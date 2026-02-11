Left Menu

Continuing case after divorce and remarriage abuse of law process: Uttarakhand High Court

The Uttarakhand High Court quashed criminal proceedings related to a matrimonial dispute following divorce and remarriage. During the proceedings of the case, the husband filed a petition for divorce, which the court accepted in 2018. Subsequently, the High Court quashed the entire proceedings in the case.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:46 IST
Continuing case after divorce and remarriage abuse of law process: Uttarakhand High Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court quashed criminal proceedings related to a matrimonial dispute following divorce and remarriage. A single bench headed by Justice Alok Mehra quashed all proceedings pending before the first class judicial magistrate of Dehradun, including the charge sheet and summons order against the applicant. According to the case, the applicant and the respondent were married in 2009. Subsequently, due to differences in temperament and marital discord, the couple began living separately. In 2016, the respondent filed a criminal complaint against the applicant under sections 498A and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The husband argued that the allegations were false and exaggerated. During the proceedings of the case, the husband filed a petition for divorce, which the court accepted in 2018. Following the divorce, the wife remarried. After hearing both parties, the court found that the case arose out of a marital dispute. However, the court stated that since the marriage had ended, continuing criminal proceedings under these circumstances would cause unnecessary harassment to the man and constitute an abuse of the court process. Subsequently, the High Court quashed the entire proceedings in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global
2
Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Army jawan

Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Arm...

 India
3
PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

 Global
4
US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spending growth

US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spen...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026