UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

An Iranian prosecutor at the time of the arrest told reporters ​that Mohammadi made provocative remarks at the memorial ceremony in the northeastern ⁠city of Mashhad and encouraged those present "to chant norm-breaking slogans" and "disturb the peace." The Nobel Committee ⁠in ​a statement on Wednesday said the laureate was subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment in violation of international human rights law.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:36 IST
The Norwegian Nobel Committee said ‌on ​Wednesday that it had called on Iran to immediately free activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner ‌Narges Mohammadi from prison. Mohammadi, 53, who has been imprisoned repeatedly in her three-decade campaign for women's rights, was last week sentenced to a new prison term of 7-1/2 ‌years, a group supporting her said on Sunday. She was awarded the Nobel ‌Peace Prize in 2023 while in prison for her campaign to advance women's rights and abolish the death penalty in the Islamic Republic.

Citing "reliable and well-documented sources inside Iran," the committee ⁠said ​Mohammadi was violently ⁠apprehended in December while attending the funeral of a human-rights lawyer and was subject to physical ⁠abuse and ongoing life-threatening mistreatment. An Iranian prosecutor at the time of the arrest told reporters ​that Mohammadi made provocative remarks at the memorial ceremony in the northeastern ⁠city of Mashhad and encouraged those present "to chant norm-breaking slogans" and "disturb the peace."

The Nobel Committee ⁠in ​a statement on Wednesday said the laureate was subject to cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment in violation of international human rights law. "Mohammadi's ordeal is ⁠yet another grim example of the brutal repression that has followed the mass ⁠protests in ⁠Iran, where countless women and men have risked their lives to demand freedom, equality and basic human rights," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

