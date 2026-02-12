Left Menu

Thefts at two temples near Thrissur range DIG office in Kerala

Thefts occurred at two temples located close to the Thrissur Range DIG office here, police said on Thursday. In both temples, the donation box was forcibly opened by the thief on Wednesday night, it said. While one of the temples shares its boundary with the Thrissur Range DIGs office, the other is located around 200 meters away from there.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 12-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 10:38 IST
Thefts at two temples near Thrissur range DIG office in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Thefts occurred at two temples located close to the Thrissur Range DIG office here, police said on Thursday. The thefts came to light when the temples were opened in the morning, police said. In both temples, the donation box was forcibly opened by the thief on Wednesday night, it said. At one temple, no money was lost as it had already been taken out of the box, but from the other, some amount was stolen, police said. While one of the temples shares its boundary with the Thrissur Range DIG's office, the other is located around 200 meters away from there. A case of theft has been registered and an investigation has been launched to find the thief, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'People of Bangladesh waiting for this day," says BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman after casting his vote

'People of Bangladesh waiting for this day," says BNP Chairman Tarique Rahma...

 Bangladesh
2
Priya Sachdeva Kapur files Rs 20 crore defamation suit against Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcaster

Priya Sachdeva Kapur files Rs 20 crore defamation suit against Mandhira Kapu...

 India
3
BUILDING A JUNGLE WITHIN A GLASS: ALGAETREETM BY MUSHROOM WORLD UMBRELLA OFFERS A NEW URBAN CLIMATE MODEL

BUILDING A JUNGLE WITHIN A GLASS: ALGAETREETM BY MUSHROOM WORLD UMBRELLA OFF...

 United States
4
CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 Board exams from 2026

CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 Board exams from 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026