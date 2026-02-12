Long-Term Tourism Concessions Secured for Key South Island Destinations

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka has announced major long-term tourism concessions aimed at protecting visitor access, supporting jobs, and strengthening regional economies across the South Island.

The decisions provide new certainty for tourism operators at some of New Zealand’s most iconic destinations, including Queenstown and Fiordland Te Rua o te Moko.

“My focus is supporting jobs and regional economies,” Mr Potaka said.

“Long-term concessions give operators the certainty they need to invest, train staff, and plan ahead.”

Multi-Decade Agreements for Remarkables, Milford Track and Te Anau Caves

The newly confirmed concessions include:

A 38-year concession for The Remarkables Ski Area

A 30-year guided walking concession on the Milford Track

A 25-year concession for Te Ana-au Caves in Fiordland

These agreements will help ensure continued visitor experiences while supporting long-term employment and investment across surrounding communities.

Boosting Regional Jobs and Economic Confidence

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the decisions provide an important confidence boost for the tourism sector.

“Tourism supports thousands of jobs across the South Island. Giving operators long-term certainty helps businesses invest, retain staff, and deliver high-quality experiences for visitors, while supporting local communities,” Ms Upston said.

Tourism remains a key driver of regional livelihoods, particularly in areas where local economies depend heavily on visitor activity.

The Remarkables: Supporting Queenstown’s Visitor Economy

A 38-year concession has been issued to NZSki for The Remarkables Ski Area, one of Queenstown’s major tourism assets.

The concession supports:

Hundreds of direct and indirect jobs

Local businesses across the Queenstown visitor economy

Ongoing public access to surrounding alpine areas

The Government confirmed that visitor access will remain open while operators continue to deliver safe and sustainable services.

Fiordland: Long-Term Future for Guided Walking and Caves Tourism

In Fiordland Te Rua o te Moko, a 30-year guided walking concession has been granted to Tourism Milford Limited (Ultimate Hikes).

This will allow guided experiences on the Milford Track to continue long term, supporting jobs in:

Transport services

Accommodation providers

Local tourism businesses

A further 25-year concession for Te Ana-au Caves will ensure the continuation of one of Fiordland’s key visitor attractions.

Environmental Protections and Strong Oversight Maintained

Mr Potaka said the decisions strike the right balance between conservation and regional development.

“These decisions strike the right balance of protecting our natural environment, supporting regional livelihoods, and ensuring people can continue to enjoy these places safely and responsibly,” he said.

All concessions include enforceable environmental and safety conditions, with the Department of Conservation retaining full regulatory oversight.

Ensuring Sustainable Tourism Access for the Future

The Government says the long-term concessions will help future-proof tourism infrastructure while maintaining responsible access to treasured natural landscapes.

By giving operators certainty, the agreements are expected to encourage investment, workforce development, and sustainable visitor experiences across the South Island.