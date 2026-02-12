Russian attack damages substation in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, company says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:23 IST
A Russian attack has damaged a substation in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, power company DTEK said on Thursday.
"The damage is extensive. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order," DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app.
It added that it was already the 31st large substation in the region that has been damaged by Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack
Russia attacks another Ukraine's thermal power plant, says company DTEK
Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says
Nearly 300,000 people without power, water supply in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack, deputy PM says
UPDATE 3-Russia sends 'hundreds' of missiles, drones at Ukraine