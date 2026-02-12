Russian attack damages substation in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, company says

​A ​Russian attack ‌has damaged ​a substation in ‌Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, power company DTEK said ‌on Thursday.

"The damage ‌is extensive. Repairs will take a ⁠long ​time ⁠to restore the equipment to ⁠working order," DTEK said ​on the Telegram messaging app.

It ⁠added that it ⁠was ​already the 31st large substation ⁠in the region that has ⁠been ⁠damaged by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)