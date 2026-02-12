Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Six more children reunited with Russian, Ukrainian families, US and Russia say

The U.S. first ⁠lady ​wrote to ⁠Russian President Vladimir Putin in August about the plight of ⁠Ukrainian children separated from their families by war. Ukraine ​accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow ⁠denies.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:42 IST
Six ‌more Russian and ​Ukrainian children are being reunited with their families, Washington and ‌Moscow said on Thursday, crediting efforts by U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

One child would return to Russia ‌and five children would be reunited with their ‌families in Ukraine, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said in a post on Telegram. The U.S. first ⁠lady ​wrote to ⁠Russian President Vladimir Putin in August about the plight of ⁠Ukrainian children separated from their families by war. Ukraine ​accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow ⁠denies. The White House, in a separate statement, said discussions continue ⁠with ​both countries, noting that it was the third time the first lady had brokered ⁠such a repatriation.

Lvova-Belova, in her post on the messaging ⁠app, ⁠thanked Melania Trump for her "unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting children with their ‌families."

