Rajya Sabha approves motions for committee nominations

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved motions to nominate members to three key Parliamentary committees for a one-year term beginning May 1, 2026. The House agreed to nominate seven Rajya Sabha members to associate with the committee for the term beginning May 1, 2026 and ending April 30, 2027.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:53 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved motions to nominate members to three key Parliamentary committees for a one-year term beginning May 1, 2026. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan moved three separate motions with the permission of the Chairman, which the House concurred with. The first motion relates to the Committee on Public Accounts. The House agreed to nominate seven Rajya Sabha members to associate with the committee for the term beginning May 1, 2026 and ending April 30, 2027. The members will be elected as directed by the Chairman. Similarly, the House concurred with the Lok Sabha's recommendation to nominate seven members from the Rajya Sabha to the Committee on Public Undertakings for the same term. The third motion concerned the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The House resolved to join the joint committee of both Houses and elect 10 members from the Rajya Sabha through proportional representation by means of single transferable vote for a one-year term.

