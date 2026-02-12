MoD to Host QA Conclave on Digital Traceability and Smarter Defence Manufacturing

In a major step toward modernising quality assurance frameworks in India’s defence and naval manufacturing ecosystem, a Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave on the theme “Traceability, Speed and Trust – Leveraging Technology for Smarter Quality Assurance” will be held at Manekshaw Auditorium, New Delhi, on 13 February 2026.

The conclave will bring together senior leadership from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy, Quality Assurance agencies, shipyards, defence public sector undertakings (PSUs), and leading industry partners to deliberate on the future of quality assurance in naval and defence production.

Driving Digital Transformation in Defence Quality Assurance

With India’s defence manufacturing sector rapidly expanding under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, quality assurance systems must evolve to ensure faster delivery, stronger accountability, and higher trust across supply chains.

The conclave will focus on how digital technologies can strengthen QA processes by:

Enhancing end-to-end traceability across manufacturing chains

Accelerating approvals, inspections, and certifications

Improving transparency and real-time monitoring

Building long-term trust between the Navy, industry, and QA agencies

The event will provide a common platform for policymakers, practitioners, and industry leaders to exchange best practices and shape a roadmap for a technology-enabled QA ecosystem aligned with global standards.

Key Technical Sessions and Panel Discussions

The conclave will feature focused technical sessions addressing both strategic and operational QA challenges in naval shipbuilding and defence production.

Panel discussions will include:

Digital QA for Shipbuilding – Traceability, Speed and Trust

Exploring digital tools for smarter inspections, integrated documentation, and faster project execution.

QA Policy Compliance and Industry Collaborations

Strengthening compliance mechanisms while fostering collaborative frameworks with private industry.

QA in Naval Shipbuilding and Replenishment Orders for Spares

Improving quality systems for spares provisioning, replenishment cycles, and lifecycle support.

These sessions will highlight opportunities to integrate innovation into QA practices without compromising rigour.

Major Initiatives to be Launched

Several important initiatives will be unveiled during the conclave, reinforcing India’s commitment to modern defence manufacturing:

Release of the Indian Naval & Marine Industry – A Capability Catalogue A key resource to strengthen industry engagement, improve visibility of domestic capabilities, and promote information sharing.

Promulgation of Joint Service Guidelines on a Common Information Model

A landmark step toward integrated data management for combat systems, sensors, and complex naval platforms.

Conferment of Green Channel Status and Self-Certification

Recognition of eligible industry partners with proven quality performance, enabling faster clearances and greater autonomy.

Building Trust for the Future of Naval Manufacturing

The QA Conclave represents a forward-looking initiative to ensure that India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem remains efficient, accountable, and globally competitive.

By leveraging digital innovations for smarter quality assurance, the conclave will strengthen the foundations of trust, speed, and traceability — essential pillars for the Navy’s growing operational and industrial requirements.