Cricket-Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden T20 World Cup victory in 10-wicket win over Nepal

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:40 IST
Brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca guided Twenty20 World ​Cup debutants Italy to their first ​win in the tournament, as ‌their ​unbeaten half-centuries secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Nepal in a Group C clash on Thursday. Justin (60) and Anthony (62) became the ‌first brothers to score half-centuries in the same T20 World Cup match, as Italy, a country without a single natural cricket pitch, chased down a target of 124 with 44 balls ‌to spare.

Italy's decision to bowl first in Mumbai paid off when their spinners shut ‌down Nepal's attempts to get a partnership going, with Crishan Kalugamage (3-18) and Benjamin Manenti (2-9) getting wickets at regular intervals. Player of the match Kalugamage dismissed Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (23) and helped restrict Nepal to a meagre ⁠total ​of 123.

The Italian openers, ⁠undeterred by the absence of their captain Wayne Madsen who dislocated his shoulder during Monday's loss to Scotland, ⁠started aggressively with Justin Mosca hitting three sixes and three boundaries to help his team reach ​50-0 in four overs. He reached 50 off 37 balls in the 11th over, ⁠and Anthony hit a six in the next delivery to reach his own half-century.

Anthony scored the winning run ⁠with ​a shot towards cover, getting Italy to 124-0 in 12.4 overs, as his teammates rushed onto the field to celebrate their milestone victory. "I always wanted to help the ⁠team win and do my best for my nation Italy... it's a massive moment for ⁠me after a ⁠lot of sacrifices," said Kalugamage, a Sri Lankan-born pizza baker, as his voice shook during the post-match presentation.

Italy next face former champions ‌England in Kolkata ‌on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

