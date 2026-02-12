Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr
Aditya Birla Groups metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,735 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Aditya Birla Group's metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,735 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE. Revenue from operations during the October-December period rose to Rs 66,521 crore as compared to Rs 58,390 crore in the year-ago period. A USD 28-billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.
