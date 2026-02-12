Left Menu

Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr

Aditya Birla Groups metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax PAT to Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,735 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:40 IST
Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Group's metals arm Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,735 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to BSE. Revenue from operations during the October-December period rose to Rs 66,521 crore as compared to Rs 58,390 crore in the year-ago period. A USD 28-billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils. Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

 India
2
Indian Navy assumes first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154

Indian Navy assumes first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154

 India
3
Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

Kerala HC stays liquor company contest seeking logo, name for new brandy

 India
4
Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of sports: Davison

Hope Italy's win is on front page and knocks Winter Olympics to back page of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026