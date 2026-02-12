15 States Deploy Tourist Police; 24x7 Helpline Covers 12 Languages

The safety and security of tourists remains primarily a State subject, but the Ministry of Tourism has intensified coordination with State Governments and Union Territories to strengthen on-ground safety mechanisms, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

The Minister outlined a series of measures undertaken at the national level to enhance tourist safety, improve service delivery, and expand connectivity — while noting that the Ministry has not conducted a dedicated impact study assessing the effect of these interventions on tourist arrivals or satisfaction.

15 States Deploy Dedicated Tourist Police

To enhance on-ground safety, the Ministry has consistently urged States and UTs to establish dedicated Tourist Police units.

As a result, the following States and UTs have deployed Tourist Police:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Delhi

Goa

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Sikkim

Uttar Pradesh

These specialised units are aimed at providing immediate assistance, improving visitor confidence, and ensuring a secure tourism environment.

24x7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Helpline

As part of its continuous efforts to make travel safer and more accessible, the Ministry has established a 24x7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Helpline.

Toll-Free Number: 1800111363

Short Code: 1363

Languages: 12 languages, including 10 international languages

The helpline assists both domestic and foreign tourists with travel information and offers guidance to those in distress while travelling within India.

‘Safe Tourism Destination for Women’ Initiative

The Ministry has periodically encouraged States and UTs to utilise the ‘Safe Tourism Destination for Women’ initiative under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The scheme supports projects specifically designed to enhance the safety and security of women tourists, reinforcing India’s commitment to gender-sensitive tourism development.

Code of Conduct for Safe & Honourable Tourism

In collaboration with stakeholders and State Tourism Departments, the Ministry has adopted a ‘Code of Conduct for Safe & Honourable Tourism’.

The guidelines promote:

Dignity and safety of tourists and local residents

Protection from exploitation

Special safeguards for women and children

Responsible tourism practices

Digital Reforms for Transparency and Efficiency

To improve transparency, accountability and service delivery, the Ministry introduced an online system for classification and recognition of tourism service providers.

Applications can be submitted through the National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI+) portal (nidhi.tourism.gov.in), which is integrated with a payment gateway for seamless processing.

This digital reform aims to streamline approvals for accommodation units and tourism service providers.

Boosting Connectivity Through RCS-UDAN

Recognising connectivity as a critical driver of tourism growth, the Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expand air access to key and emerging destinations.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN):

53 tourism routes have been identified

The Ministry of Tourism is sharing Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to support these routes

Improved air connectivity is expected to unlock tourism potential in lesser-known and high-potential regions.

Expanded e-Visa Access

India’s e-visa regime has been significantly expanded:

14 sub-categories of e-visa currently available

Accessible to nationals of 175 countries

Valid for entry through: 38 designated airports 16 designated seaports 2 land ports



The streamlined visa framework aims to facilitate smoother entry for international visitors.

No Dedicated Impact Study Conducted

Despite these initiatives, the Minister clarified that the Ministry has not undertaken a dedicated impact study specifically examining how these safety and facilitation measures have influenced tourist arrivals, satisfaction levels, or regional economic growth.

The measures reflect a coordinated approach between the Centre and States to create a safer, more transparent and better-connected tourism ecosystem, while reinforcing India’s position as a secure and welcoming destination for domestic and global travellers.