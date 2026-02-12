Left Menu

T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Nepal vs Italy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:44 IST
T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Nepal vs Italy
Following is the T20 World Cup scoreboard between Nepal and Italy, here on Thursday. Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel c J Mosca b Ali Hasan 5 Aasif Sheikh st Meade b Ben Manenti 20 Rohit Paudel c Stewart b Kalugamage 23 Dipendra Singh Airee b Kalugamage 17 Aarif Sheikh c Campopiano b Smuts 27 Lokesh Bam c AJ Mosca b Ben Manenti 3 Gulsan Jha c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage 3 Karan KC not out 18 Nandan Yadav run out (J Mosca/Meade) 0 Sandeep Lamichhane c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh 5 Lalit Rajbanshi run out (HJ Manenti) 0 Extras: (w-2) 2 Total: (All out In19.3 overs) 123 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-49, 3-49, 4-93, 5-96, 6-100, 7-102, 8-102, 9-123 Bowling: Ben Manenti 4-0-9-2, Ali Hasan 3-0-34-1, JJ Smuts 4-0-22-1, Grant Stewart 3-0-32-0, Crishan Kalugamage 4-0-18-3, Jaspreet Singh 1.3-0-8-1. (MORE)

