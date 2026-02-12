Left Menu

One-day nationwide strike called by trade unions gets mixed response in Maharashtra

D L Karad, state president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, associated with the CPI M, said protests were organised seeking withdrawal of the four labour codes brought in by the Centre. He said several other workers unions too were holding a protest outside the State Labour Commissioners office in Bandra Kurla Complex in the metropolis.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:17 IST
One-day nationwide strike called by trade unions gets mixed response in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The one-day nationwide strike call given by trade unions on Thursday to show their resistance to ''anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the Union government'' received a mixed response in Maharashtra. These unions staged protests in different parts of the state, though no untoward incident was recorded, officials said. D L Karad, state president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, associated with the CPI (M), said protests were organised seeking withdrawal of the four labour codes brought in by the Centre. Other demands included an end to privatisation of government entities, filling up of vacancies, stopping contractual work and implementation of minimum pay of Rs 30,000, he added. He said several other workers' unions too were holding a protest outside the State Labour Commissioner's office in Bandra Kurla Complex in the metropolis. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir said his party has extended support to the strike call, with its functionaries actively participating in it. CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole said protests were organised in several areas of his Dahanu constituency in Palghar district, including Talasari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Puducherry govt implementing comprehensive reforms in fisheries sector: Lt Guv

Puducherry govt implementing comprehensive reforms in fisheries sector: Lt G...

 India
2
Bengaluru: Man stabs parents to death following financial dispute

Bengaluru: Man stabs parents to death following financial dispute

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs after bullish US jobs data; dollar sags

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs after bullish US jobs data; dollar s...

 Global
4
Pakistan PM to attend Trump peace board's first meeting, says foreign office

Pakistan PM to attend Trump peace board's first meeting, says foreign office...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026