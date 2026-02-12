Left Menu

Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI

The composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index RBI-DPI, which has been published since January 2021 with March 2018 as the base year to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country, showed an improvement in the first half of FY26, it said.

Payment digitisation improves further in H1FY26: RBI
Payment digitisation improved further in the six months to September 2025, continuing a year-long trend, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday. The composite Reserve Bank of India - Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI), which has been published since January 2021 with March 2018 as the base year to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country, showed an improvement in the first half of FY26, it said. The index for September 2025 stands at 516.76 as against 465.33 for September 2024 and 493.22 for March 2025, the RBI said in a statement. ''The increase in the RBI-DPI index was driven by significant growth in parameters viz. payment performance and payment enablers across the country over the period,'' the RBI said. The RBI-DPI comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different time periods. These parameters are payment enablers (weight 25 per cent), payment infrastructure - demand-side factors (10 per cent), payment infrastructure - supply-side factors (15 per cent), payment performance (45 per cent) and consumer centricity (5 per cent). Each of these parameters has sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators, RBI said.

