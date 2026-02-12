Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Sweden to send fighter jets, rangers to patrol Greenland in NATO mission

Sweden will ‌patrol Arctic skies ​with fighter jets and send rangers to exercise on Greenland as part of ‌NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Thursday, the latest European military contribution in response to Donald Trump's designs on Greenland. NATO ‌said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen ‌its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse tensions within the alliance prompted by the U.S. president's push to acquire Greenland ⁠from ​Denmark.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Sweden to send fighter jets, rangers to patrol Greenland in NATO mission

Sweden will ‌patrol Arctic skies ​with fighter jets and send rangers to exercise on Greenland as part of ‌NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Thursday, the latest European military contribution in response to Donald Trump's designs on Greenland.

NATO ‌said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen ‌its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse tensions within the alliance prompted by the U.S. president's push to acquire Greenland ⁠from ​Denmark. "This strengthens ⁠deterrence, protects our common interests, and contributes to stability in a region that ⁠is crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ​said in a statement.

"Sweden will initially contribute to Arctic ⁠Sentry with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and ⁠Greenland," ​he said. The Swedish military said in a separate statement that an unspecified number of Swedish troops would also be ⁠present on the ground on Greenland.

"Swedish Air Force Rangers and Army ⁠Rangers will ⁠conduct exercises on Greenland for a couple of weeks," the Armed Forces said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India
2
IHCL Q3 consolidated net profit up 50.86 pc at Rs 954.24 crore

IHCL Q3 consolidated net profit up 50.86 pc at Rs 954.24 crore

 India
3
CITU lodges protest against four Labour Codes

CITU lodges protest against four Labour Codes

 India
4
UPDATE 1-More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise

UPDATE 1-More than 1.4 million UK health workers to receive 3.3% pay rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026