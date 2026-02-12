Left Menu

US Senate committee advances bill to speed approvals for new satellites

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:55 IST
US Senate committee advances bill to speed approvals for new satellites
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​U.S. Senate ‌Commerce Committee on ​Thursday approved legislation aimed ‌at speeding approval of new satellites.

The approval comes less than ‌two weeks after Elon ‌Musk's SpaceX filed for approval to launch a constellation ⁠of ​1 ⁠million satellites that will orbit Earth ⁠and harness the sun to ​power AI data centers. The ⁠legislation aims to streamlines satellite licensing ⁠but ​requires the Federal Communications Commission to ensure ⁠whether new satellites could interfere ⁠with ⁠existing users, and whether untested satellite designs ‌need ‌more scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

 India
2
After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

 India
3
Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father worth Rs 28 cr attached

Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father wort...

 India
4
Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026