US Senate committee advances bill to speed approvals for new satellites

​The ​U.S. Senate ‌Commerce Committee on ​Thursday approved legislation aimed ‌at speeding approval of new satellites.

The approval comes less than ‌two weeks after Elon ‌Musk's SpaceX filed for approval to launch a constellation ⁠of ​1 ⁠million satellites that will orbit Earth ⁠and harness the sun to ​power AI data centers. The ⁠legislation aims to streamlines satellite licensing ⁠but ​requires the Federal Communications Commission to ensure ⁠whether new satellites could interfere ⁠with ⁠existing users, and whether untested satellite designs ‌need ‌more scrutiny.

