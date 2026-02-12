US Senate committee advances bill to speed approvals for new satellites
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday approved legislation aimed at speeding approval of new satellites.
The approval comes less than two weeks after Elon Musk's SpaceX filed for approval to launch a constellation of 1 million satellites that will orbit Earth and harness the sun to power AI data centers. The legislation aims to streamlines satellite licensing but requires the Federal Communications Commission to ensure whether new satellites could interfere with existing users, and whether untested satellite designs need more scrutiny.
