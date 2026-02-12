Property dealer jumps to death, wife consumes poison after dispute in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

A 35-year-old property dealer allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the roof of his house and his wife consumed a poisonous substance following a heated argument between them, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a four-storey building in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, where Mukesh and his wife Savita (32) lived on the first floor with their two children, a son (10) and a daughter (5), they said. ''Around 2 pm, family members heard a loud thud and rushed outside, where they found Mukesh lying unconscious on the street. At nearly the same time, Savita was found unconscious inside her room,'' the officer said. He said that the door was locked from the inside. She was brought out after the family members entered through a window. The police said the couple had a heated argument shortly before the incident. Savita is suspected to have consumed some poisonous substance, while Mukesh jumped from the roof. Both incidents appear to have taken place almost simultaneously, he said. They were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Mukesh lived in a joint family. His elderly parents stay on the ground floor of the house, while his two brothers live on the upper floors with their families, police said. The family has not reported any serious or ongoing dispute between the couple, and no suicide note has been recovered so far. The police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

