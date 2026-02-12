Left Menu

MoD Signs ₹2,312 Cr Deal with HAL for 8 Dornier Aircraft for Coast Guard

The aircraft are expected to play a key role in safeguarding India’s vast coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone, while improving response readiness against maritime threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:32 IST
With this acquisition, India continues to build a stronger, self-reliant defence industrial base while bolstering its maritime security preparedness. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to India’s maritime security and indigenous defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The contract, valued at ₹2,312 crore, was concluded under the Buy (Indian) category and was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Thursday.

Strengthening Maritime Surveillance and Security

The induction of the Dornier 228 aircraft will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard, strengthening India’s maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and coastal security architecture.

Major Employment and MSME Boost

The programme is projected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment, strengthening HAL’s production ecosystem in Kanpur and supporting a wide network of:

  • MSMEs

  • Ancillary industries

  • Component suppliers

  • Aviation support services

The contract is also expected to create sustained opportunities in:

  • Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO)

  • Lifecycle technical support

  • Skill development within the aerospace sector

Advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India

The agreement reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative by promoting indigenous defence production and reducing dependence on foreign platforms.

With this acquisition, India continues to build a stronger, self-reliant defence industrial base while bolstering its maritime security preparedness.

The ₹2,312 crore Dornier deal marks another significant step in strengthening India’s coastal defence capabilities, supporting domestic aerospace manufacturing, and expanding employment opportunities across the defence production ecosystem.

