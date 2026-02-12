Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Two US Navy ships collide, no major injuries, US Southern Command says 

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile ‌destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat ‌support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment at sea, said the statement from the Southern Command, whose areas ⁠of ​responsibility ⁠include Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:21 IST
UPDATE 2-Two US Navy ships collide, no major injuries, US Southern Command says 

A ‌U.S. warship ​and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday ‌afternoon, the U.S. Southern Command told Reuters in an emailed statement on Thursday. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile ‌destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat ‌support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment at sea, said the statement from the Southern Command, whose areas ⁠of ​responsibility ⁠include Central and South America and the Caribbean. It did ⁠not specify the location of the collision.

"Two personnel reported ​minor injuries and are in stable condition," it ⁠said. The incident is currently under investigation and both ⁠ships have ​reported sailing safely, the statement added. The Wall Street Journal first reported that ⁠the collision took place near South America, saying the cause ⁠was ⁠not yet clear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China tightens grip on rare earth metals to counter US-led push to end its monopoly

China tightens grip on rare earth metals to counter US-led push to end its m...

 China
2
100 people rescued after fire engulfs Ahmedabad commercial complex; no casualties

100 people rescued after fire engulfs Ahmedabad commercial complex; no casua...

 India
3
Endeavour should be to minimise scope of committing any mistake, says SC

Endeavour should be to minimise scope of committing any mistake, says SC

 India
4
NGT notice to Centre, others over unbarricaded 80-ft deep pit in central Delhi

NGT notice to Centre, others over unbarricaded 80-ft deep pit in central Del...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026