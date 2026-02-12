UPDATE 2-Two US Navy ships collide, no major injuries, US Southern Command says 

A ‌U.S. warship ​and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday ‌afternoon, the U.S. Southern Command told Reuters in an emailed statement on Thursday. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile ‌destroyer USS Truxtun and the Supply-class fast combat ‌support ship USNS Supply collided during a replenishment at sea, said the statement from the Southern Command, whose areas ⁠of ​responsibility ⁠include Central and South America and the Caribbean. It did ⁠not specify the location of the collision.

"Two personnel reported ​minor injuries and are in stable condition," it ⁠said. The incident is currently under investigation and both ⁠ships have ​reported sailing safely, the statement added. The Wall Street Journal first reported that ⁠the collision took place near South America, saying the cause ⁠was ⁠not yet clear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)