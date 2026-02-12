Govt Launches 2nd Tranche of Exploration Licence Auctions

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Shri G. Kishan Reddy today launched the second tranche of auction of Exploration Licence (EL) blocks, marking a major step toward accelerating mineral exploration and strengthening India’s resource security.

The launch event in New Delhi also witnessed the unveiling of the Geological Survey of India’s (GSI) Next-Generation (NG) Portal, a cloud-enabled digital platform aimed at modernising India’s mineral exploration framework.

Boosting Domestic Exploration, Cutting Import Dependence

Addressing stakeholders, Shri Reddy stressed the urgent need to reduce India’s dependence on mineral imports by expanding domestic exploration and enabling stronger private sector participation.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a structured, transparent and technology-driven exploration ecosystem capable of unlocking untapped mineral reserves.

“India is moving towards Viksit Bharat 2047. These are not mere reforms, but a reform express,” the Minister said, highlighting transformative policy changes underway in the mining sector to enhance efficiency and investment.

11 Critical Mineral Blocks Across 8 States

Shri Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, said the second tranche follows the encouraging response to Tranche-I and includes:

11 exploration blocks

Focus on critical and deep-seated minerals

Spread across eight States

He noted that the Exploration Licence regime, introduced under the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023, along with the Mineral (Auction) Amendment Rules, 2023, has strengthened transparency, improved ease of doing business and expanded participation opportunities for both private and public sector entities.

GSI’s Next-Generation Portal Launched

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the GSI Next-Generation (NG) Portal, designed to enhance data transparency and exploration efficiency.

The portal:

Is cloud-enabled

Integrates data acquisition, analysis, visualisation and dissemination

Uses AI/ML-based tools

Is interoperable with the National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR)

Officials said the platform will significantly strengthen data-driven decision-making and attract greater investment into mineral exploration.

Structured Auction Framework

Technical presentations during the event covered:

Details of Tranche-II blocks (GSI)

Exploration Licence regime and rules (SBICAPS)

Mineral auction process and tender documents (SBICAPS)

e-Auction procedures on the MSTC portal (MSTC)

Partial reimbursement scheme for exploration expenses (NMET)

The Scheme for Partial Reimbursement of Exploration Expenses is expected to de-risk private participation and encourage early-stage exploration investments.

Strengthening Self-Reliance in Critical Minerals

With global competition intensifying for critical minerals essential to clean energy, electronics, defence and advanced manufacturing, the government’s expanded exploration drive is aimed at building long-term mineral security.

The launch of Tranche-II underscores India’s push to create a transparent, investor-friendly and technologically advanced exploration regime, positioning the mining sector as a key driver in the country’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.