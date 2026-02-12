Man arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for stealing two-wheelers to work as delivery boy

Left Menu

A 30-year-old man was arrested in southwest Delhis Dwarka for allegedly stealing two-wheelers to use them for seeking employment on app-based delivery platforms, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Aditya Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, allegedly stole motorcycles and scooters because he did not own a vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in southwest Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly stealing two-wheelers to use them for seeking employment on app-based delivery platforms, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Aditya Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, allegedly stole motorcycles and scooters because he did not own a vehicle. According to the police, Kumar wanted to register himself on delivery and transport applications to earn a livelihood, they said. Based on the CCTV footage from Dwarka and adjoining areas, the police laid a trap and apprehended him near Uttam Nagar on February 9. A stolen motorcycle and a scooter were recovered from his possession, the police said. With his arrest, two cases of motor vehicle theft registered at Chhawla and Bindapur police stations have been solved, they added.

