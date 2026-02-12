Left Menu

171 drug smugglers arrested during raids in Punjab

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 171 drug smugglers and seized over 8 kg of heroin during raids conducted at 388 locations across the state as part of the ongoing anti-drugs campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', officials said. A total of 95 FIRs were registered in the operation, taking the total number of drug smugglers arrested over the last 348 days to 49,436. Police also recovered 8.03 kg of heroin, 500 grams of opium, 617 intoxicant tablets and capsules, and Rs 1.27 lakh in drug money from the arrested accused, according to an official statement. More than 120 police teams, comprising over 1,100 personnel and supervised by 73 gazetted officers, carried out the raids. During the day-long drive, police also checked 382 suspicious persons. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed senior officers to make Punjab a drug-free state. The state government has also set up a five-member cabinet sub-committee, headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to monitor the anti-drug drive. The Punjab government is following a three-pronged strategy of enforcement, de-addiction and prevention to curb drug abuse. As part of the de-addiction effort, Punjab Police persuaded 46 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment, the statement said.

