Left Menu

Andhra launches ‘Happy Sunday’ initiative to promote community well-being

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday approved the implementation of Happy Sunday, a community-led voluntary movement across all urban local bodies, aimed at promoting happiness, emotional well-being, and quality urban life through various activities. Government hereby accords approval for the implementation of Happy Sunday as a community-led voluntary movement across all Urban Local Bodies in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Kumar said in an order.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:34 IST
Andhra launches ‘Happy Sunday’ initiative to promote community well-being
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday approved the implementation of 'Happy Sunday', a community-led voluntary movement across all urban local bodies, aimed at promoting happiness, emotional well-being, and quality urban life through various activities. S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), said the initiative will engage residents in music, dance, art gatherings, local talent exhibitions, community celebrations, and other activities. ''Government hereby accords approval for the implementation of 'Happy Sunday' as a community-led voluntary movement across all Urban Local Bodies in the State of Andhra Pradesh,'' Kumar said in an order. The initiative is proposed to be held on the second and fourth Sundays of every month for two to three hours in the morning. Resident welfare associations, neighbourhood groups, and similar community bodies will be the primary drivers, with the programme scheduled to commence from February 22. Urban local bodies will act as facilitators by temporarily permitting the use of streets, parks, and other public spaces for the activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

 India
2
Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattis...

 India
3
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in K...

 India
4
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026