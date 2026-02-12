CBIC Engages Trade and Industry to Advance Trust-Based Tax Reforms Announced in Union Budget 2026–27

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) convened a high-level interactive session in Mumbai with key stakeholders from trade and industry, underscoring the government’s renewed push towards trust-based governance and digital transformation in indirect taxation.

The session, held at the New Custom House in Mumbai, brought together representatives of Trade Associations, Chambers of Commerce, Exporters, Importers, Custodians, Customs Brokers, and Logistics Service Providers. The engagement formed part of CBIC’s broader consultative approach to implementing reforms announced in the Union Budget 2026–27.

Senior Leadership in Attendance

The event was presided over by Shri Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman of CBIC, along with Shri Yogendra Garg, Member (IT, Taxpayer Services & Technology), CBIC.

Senior officials present included:

Principal Chief Commissioners of Mumbai Customs and GST

Joint Secretary (Customs)

Commissioner (Customs & Export Promotion)

Commissioner, GST Policy Wing

Other senior departmental officers

The presence of both Customs and GST leadership highlighted the integrated approach being adopted to streamline indirect tax administration and improve service delivery.

Trust-Based Governance and Simplification of Customs

In his address, Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi elaborated on the newly introduced reforms in the Union Budget 2026–27, which place strong emphasis on trust-based governance in indirect taxes.

He explained that the reforms aim to shift from excessive compliance burdens toward a facilitative framework built on transparency, efficiency and partnership with taxpayers. Chaturvedi clarified key budgetary policy changes and outlined how Customs authorities are working towards simplifying processes to reduce procedural bottlenecks.

The reform agenda, he noted, aligns with the broader vision of the Government to enhance ease of doing business, improve trade competitiveness, and create a predictable regulatory environment for businesses operating in India.

Integrated Digital Ecosystem for Trade Facilitation

Shri Yogendra Garg focused on the technological dimension of the reforms, highlighting the benefits of a single integrated digital ecosystem connecting all export-import stakeholders.

He emphasised that seamless digital integration across Customs, GST, and other participating government agencies would enable:

Faster cargo clearances

Improved compliance efficiency

Better business planning for exporters and importers

Strengthened implementation of the Make in India initiative

By consolidating systems and improving interoperability, the CBIC aims to reduce turnaround times at ports and airports while increasing transparency in trade processes.

Public Facilitation and Clarifications

The Joint Secretary (Customs) informed participants that, to facilitate better public understanding of the reform measures, CBIC has released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). These documents are available on the official CBIC website and are intended to clarify procedural and policy changes introduced under the new framework.

The stakeholder engagement session provided a platform for trade representatives to raise concerns and seek clarification on operational aspects of the reforms. The interactive format allowed for direct dialogue between policymakers and industry participants, reflecting CBIC’s consultative approach.

The programme concluded with an interaction with media representatives, further reinforcing the department’s commitment to transparency.

Focus on Implementation at the Operational Level

In addition to engaging with trade bodies and industry stakeholders, Chairman Chaturvedi also held discussions with officers and staff working at the operational level in Mumbai Customs, Airport, Courier Terminal and CGST formations.

The interaction aimed to sensitise frontline officers to the objectives of the reform initiatives and to emphasise the importance of efficient implementation.

Ensuring that policy changes translate into tangible improvements at the ground level remains critical to enhancing ease of doing business and fostering confidence among traders and industry stakeholders.

Strengthening India’s Trade Ecosystem

The Mumbai interaction signals CBIC’s continued effort to modernise indirect tax administration through technology-driven systems, simplified procedures and collaborative governance.

As India seeks to expand its global trade footprint and strengthen domestic manufacturing under Make in India, efficient Customs and GST processes will play a pivotal role in enabling smoother cross-border trade and sustaining economic growth.