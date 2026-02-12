Clerk caught red-handed while taking bribe inside Mantralaya

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:35 IST
A clerk with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was on Thursday caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000, an official said. Congress alleged that Rajendra Dherange, the accused, was arrested in a cabinet minister's office, and the incident highlighted the rampant corruption under the BJP-led government. An ACB official, however, said that he was caught while taking bribe at the FDA office on the second floor of Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government. He had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a complainant who wanted his medical licence to be restored, the official said. After the complainant approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Dherange was apprehended while accepting Rs 35,000 as part payment inside his office on Thursday evening, he said. A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and probe was on, the official said. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal termed the incident as ''shocking''. ''ACB laid a trap in the office of a cabinet minister at Mantralaya and took into custody a bribery-tainted officer. This once again makes it clear that bribery and commission-taking are happening openly in the Mantralaya under the Mahayuti government,'' he said in a post on X. No work is carried out without payment of bribes, Sapkal said, demanding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis disclose the details of the case and remove the concerned minister.

