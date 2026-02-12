Three policemen suspended for assaulting coffee stall staff at BLR airport

Three policemen were suspended for allegedly assaulting a staff member at a coffee stall inside Kempegowda International Airport, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, and a video purportedly showing the assault has circulated widely on social media, they added. According to police, the incident took place at the coffee stall in the Alpha 1 building within the airport premises. Police Constable Gangaraju and two colleagues on duty allegedly assaulted the staff member after the cashier asked them to pay for their coffee, leading to an argument. An FIR has been registered against the three policemen, and legal proceedings have been initiated, a senior police officer said. All three have been suspended, and further investigation is underway, police added.

