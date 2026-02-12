The Trump administration's ‌head ​of the Justice Department's antitrust division said Thursday she is stepping down less than a ‌year after being appointed by President Donald Trump.

Gail Slater was confirmed in March to head the division, which enforces laws against illegal monopolies ‌and anticompetitive business behavior. She said on X it was "with great sadness ‌and abiding hope" that she was leaving on Thursday. "It was indeed the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role," she added. Slater's move throws the ⁠division ​into uncertainty as companies ⁠facing antitrust probes have increasingly hired Trump-connected lobbyists to influence the outcomes of ⁠their cases. It leaves the division with few senior leaders, following the departure ​of the division's head of civil litigation this week.

The White House ⁠and Vice President JD Vance's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment ⁠on ​Slater's departure. In July, Reuters and other outlets reported two of Slater's deputies were fired for insubordination after a settlement greenlighting Hewlett ⁠Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. The move exposed a power struggle ⁠within the ⁠Trump administration between proponents of robust antitrust enforcement and dealmakers seeking to leverage influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)