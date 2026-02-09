BJP's Electoral Strategy: Marathwada Zilla Parishad Results

In a striking display of political strength, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in three of the four Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. However, the party fell short of the majority needed to form administrations independently, according to the latest election results.

Despite BJP's broader regional success, in Latur, the Congress party surfaced as the largest party in the Zilla Parishad elections. The Congress victory in Latur comes amid a mixed bag of results for its allies, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) securing just a single seat each.

To cement its administration in the region, particularly in districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani, the BJP is now reaching out to alliance partners such as Shiv Sena and NCP. The move underlines the dynamic nature of coalition politics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)