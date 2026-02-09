Left Menu

BJP's Electoral Strategy: Marathwada Zilla Parishad Results

The BJP emerged as the largest party in three out of four Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra's Marathwada region but failed to secure a majority. The party seeks alliances to form administrations. Congress led in Latur. Ally performances varied, leaving the political landscape ripe for coalition strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:30 IST

In a striking display of political strength, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in three of the four Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. However, the party fell short of the majority needed to form administrations independently, according to the latest election results.

Despite BJP's broader regional success, in Latur, the Congress party surfaced as the largest party in the Zilla Parishad elections. The Congress victory in Latur comes amid a mixed bag of results for its allies, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) securing just a single seat each.

To cement its administration in the region, particularly in districts like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani, the BJP is now reaching out to alliance partners such as Shiv Sena and NCP. The move underlines the dynamic nature of coalition politics in the state.

