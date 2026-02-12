Case booked over caste boycott in Telangana

A case was registered against an unspecified number of persons for allegedly imposing a caste boycott on a 45-year-old man, who also belongs to their community, in Jagtial district of Telangana, police said on Thursday. The community members allegedly announced a boycott on the man 10-days ago due to an issue in his family at Kandanakunta village of Beerpur mandal in the district. The nephew of the affected person died and he went to the funeral on Wednesday, police said. When the other caste members questioned the man's presence in view of the boycott, he told them not to attend the funeral as it is a matter concerned to his family. A gram panchayat official lodged a complaint with police on the incident and a case was registered under the provisions of Protection of Civil Rights Act, police said. Based on investigation, the accused will be identified, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)