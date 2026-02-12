Left Menu

Fire breaks out in building in Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai

A fire broke out in the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai on Thursday night, officials said. As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted at the Survey Yard building located inside the Naval Dockyard at around 10.15 pm, they said. An official said the spot where the fire erupted was situated diagonally opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:52 IST
A fire broke out in the Naval Dockyard in south Mumbai on Thursday night, officials said. As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted at the Survey Yard building located inside the Naval Dockyard at around 10.15 pm, they said. An official said the spot where the fire erupted was situated diagonally opposite the Gateway of India in Colaba. ''Navy authorities rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations. There is no report of any injuries so far. Further details are awaited,'' the official said. Some persons in the vicinity have shared videos of the fire on social media.

