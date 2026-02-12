Left Menu

* Trump ⁠last month dismissed ⁠USMCA as “irrelevant.” * "China poses a clear and present threat to the auto industry in the U.S.," the Alliance for Automotive ‌Innovation group ‌told Congress.

UPDATE 1-Democrats urge Trump to address Chinese auto concerns in North America trade talks 

Five Democratic U.S. senators ‌on ​Wednesday urged the Trump administration to use free trade agreement talks with Canada and Mexico to ‌crack down on Chinese automobiles in those countries. The senators -- Gary Peters, Elissa Slotkin, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Tammy Baldwin -- called on the U.S. Trade Representative's ‌Office to use the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to ‌address concerns about Chinese EVs in Canada and Mexico even as Washington has effectively barred Chinese vehicles from the U.S. market.

KEY DETAILS: * "USMCA must also be strengthened to meet ⁠the threats ​posed by Chinese competition, ⁠particularly Chinese cars," the senators wrote in a letter seen by Reuters. "The economic and national security ⁠risks of Chinese vehicles entering the North American market are no longer a ​future threat – they are here today."

* The senators noted Chinese automakers ⁠and parts companies are "rapidly investing in Mexico-based manufacturing and vehicle production." * USTR did not immediately ⁠respond ​to a request for comment.

* Canada has agreed to allow the import of up to 49,000 Chinese EVs annually at low tariff rates, prompting ⁠President Donald Trump to threaten to impose a 100% tariff on Canada. * Trump ⁠last month dismissed ⁠USMCA as "irrelevant."

* "China poses a clear and present threat to the auto industry in the U.S.," the Alliance for Automotive ‌Innovation group ‌told Congress.

